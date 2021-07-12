'Coronation Street' spoilers: Fiz Stape is out on a date!

Fiz Stape meets Phill for a date at Speed Daal on Coronation Street. But WHO gatecrashes her potential new romance?

Fiz Stape (played by Jennie McAlpine) continues her adventures in dating on Coronation Street.



She meets up with Phill (Jamie Kenna) in Speed Daal and they instantly hit it off.



However, things could be about to get totally awkward.

Fiz's ex-boyfriend Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) pops into Speed Daal for a takeaway and sees Fiz enjoying her date with Phill.



Tyrone is still annoyed about the way Fiz slagged him off in a news article for The Weatherfield Gazette.



Will Tyrone cause a scene?

What will Tyrone do when he sees his ex Fiz out on a date on Coronation Street? (Image credit: ITV)

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and his girlfriend Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) are still in a panic when Nick's young son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) remains missing.



But the couple are unaware that Sam has wandered out onto the balcony of the flat wearing headphones, and can't hear them frantically calling his name.



Meanwhile, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) is left reeling when her ex-boyfriend Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) reveals his SHOCK secret!



Emma realises she does love Curtis despite their break-up, but what's next for Emma and Curtis now that the truth is out?

Leanne and Nick continue their search for Sam on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

WHAT is Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) up to?



She visits her daughter Kelly (Millie Gibson) behind bars and suddenly seems determined to get to the bottom of what really happened on the fateful night when Seb Franklin and his girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were attacked by Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and his gang.



Kelly still won't divulge the part she played in the SHOCK hate crime that led to the death of Seb, but admits she is suffering from flashbacks.



Laura seems determined to push her daughter to reveal the terrible truth.



But does Laura have an ulterior motive in wanting to get to the bottom of the murder mystery?

Laura questions her daughter Kelly about THAT fateful night on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Friday from 7:30pm on ITV.