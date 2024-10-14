Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt in GRAVE DANGER as Jesse calls an ambulance

Gail Platt clutches her arm and struggles to breathe in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Carla informs David and Shona that she’s made an offer on their house, while at No.8, an escalating row breaks out between Jesse, Sarah and David as Gail Platt snaps and urges her kids out of the house.

As Jesse hunts for Lilly’s bicycle pump in the cupboard, he is discombobulated by what he finds but his curiosity evaporates at the sight of Gail breathing unsteadily and clutching her arm so he phones an ambulance.

David, Sarah and Nick arrive on the street as Gail is taken away in an ambulance and David and Sarah blame themselves for starting the row with Jesse.

After his discovery under the stairs, Jesse fishes for a confession from David…

With Gemma off in the Lakes, Chesney gets back from the kebab shop to take Joseph to the airport for his skiing trip. But he then discovers he has missed messages about the flight being brought forward. Can he get there in time?

Meanwhile, while manning the counter at Prima Doner for Chesney, a clueless Kirk cheerily greets a customer, unaware that he’s a health inspector.

Can Chesney get Joseph to his flight on time? (Image credit: ITV)

To take her mind off Joel’s funeral taking place today, Lauren extends an olive branch to Bobby by inviting him to visit Frankie in hospital. In the baby unit, Lauren’s taken aback when Max confesses he does have feelings for her but admits she feels the same.

Lauren is stunned by Max's confession. (Image credit: ITV)

Kit taps away loudly on his laptop in the Rovers’ back room and an irritated Daisy says she won’t miss the noise when he moves out. Enjoying the banter, Kit reckons she’ll miss other things.

As Toyah prepares to move into her digs, Nick offers to drive her and her stuff there.

There is no episode on Friday due to the football. Coronation Street continues on Sunday at 8pm.