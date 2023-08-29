Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter in CHEATING scandal!

Gemma Winter realises she has been played in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Henry lures Gemma Winter to a hotel bar on the premise of a business meeting. Insisting on buying her a drink, he admits that there is no meeting, he’s lost his job, but he loves her with all his heart and wants them to spend the rest of their lives together. Dumbfounded, how will Gemma respond?

As Cassie arrives at the garage for her first day at work, Tyrone thanks Kevin for giving her a chance. But as Cassie sweeps the forecourt, Dean approaches demanding drug money. She promises to pay him by the end of the day and hisses at him to leave, but Abi recognises Dean from her own drug taking days and wonders what’s going on.

When Cassie then refuses to go for lunch, making out she’s waiting for a customer, a suspicious Abi nips back to find her helping herself to the petty cash. As Tyrone and Evelyn appear, Cassie begs Abi not to say anything. Will she agree?

Abi catches Cassie redhanded. (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie tells Debbie he slipped up and admitted to Henry Newton that he knew about the Waterfords deal before it was announced. Debbie tells him not to worry as she deleted the picture of the contract from her phone. Having found out their bid has been accepted a jubilant Ed, Ronnie and Debbie celebrate.

Will Ronnie's fortunes change? (Image credit: ITV)

David watches proudly as Max sets off for his first day at college.

When Daisy finds out that Jenny is treating Stephen to a holiday she warns her not to waste her money on him.

Coronation Street continues with an hour-long episode on Wednesday at 8pm.