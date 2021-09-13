'Coronation Street' spoilers: Gemma Winter tells Freda to butt out!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Gemma Winter has no time for Freda’s opinions...

When Freda learns that Gemma Winter has gone to the hospital to meet other mums whose kids have cochlear implants, she struggles to hide her annoyance. Later, Gemma assures Freda that after the op, they’ll still maintain links with other deaf people. Does Freda believe her or is it just hollow words?

Freda thinks she knows what's best for Aled. (Image credit: ITV)

At the hospital, Alya and Simon quiz Zeedan about his attackers, wondering why anyone would have reason to go after him. Zeedan tells them that he’s no idea who they were but it’s clear to them he is hiding something. Having witnessed their earlier row, Simon wonders if Ryan was responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, Zeedan gives a statement to Craig and suggests Ryan might have been his attacker. Furious, Ryan tears a strip off Zeedan for trying to frame him when he was working all afternoon and had nothing to do with it. Later, Zeedan comes clean to Yasmeen and Alya, explaining he’s in trouble… who is after him?

Zeedan is forced to tell Alya and Yasmeen the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly confronts Mia and demands to know what her problem is with her Dad. When Mia reveals that Rick is the reason she’s locked up and her Mum’s dead, Kelly is stunned.

She asserts that her Dad’s now living in Spain and paid her legal fees but Mia’s still not convinced, telling Kelly she reckons someone’s done away with him.

Later, Kelly calls Gary and demands he come and tell her the truth about her Dad. Is his darkest secret about to be revealed?

Elsewhere, Daniel relents and offers to help Summer with her university application.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.