‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: George Shuttleworth asks Eileen out

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) George Shuttleworth finally wins Eileen’s trust

Apologising profusely for not being honest about Phelan's ashes, George asks Eileen how she’d like him to dispose of them and she tells him what would really make her happy. But where has she asked George to put them?

George confirms he’s done as she asked and she decides to forgive him. But when George suggests they give their relationship another go will she be tempted? And will Todd be able to get back into the fold or is Eileen done with him for good?

Elsewhere, Emma and Steve find Curtis are worried sick about Curtis and when they find him drunk in the Rovers, Steve is the protective dad and gives him a talking to about messing his daughter around.

Once he’s sobered up, Curtis tells Emma how sorry he is and explains that he just wishes the hospital would give him a proper diagnosis as the not knowing is driving him mad. It finally occurs to Emma how tough the future may be for both of them…

Emma finds Curtis drowning his sorrows. (Image credit: ITV)

After some gentle persuasion, Hope agrees to return to school. When Tyrone reveals that Alina’s booked them a trip to Romania, Fiz asserts he should go as he deserves a break but he’s torn, know how much Fiz is struggling with Hope and her behaviour…

Can Tyrone really leave his family in their time of need? (Image credit: ITV)

With the trial coming to an end, Imran and Sabeen deliver their closing speeches. Despairing, Abi yells at the jury not to believe Corey. But is more drama brewing outside of the court house?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm. There are no Wednesday episodes this week because of football.