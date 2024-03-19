Coronation Street spoilers: Glenda Shuttleworth is ATTACKED!

Glenda Shuttleworth is confronted by masked intruders in the Rovers in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

With Jenny heading off to a posh dinner with Rita and Daisy going away with Ryan, a glammed up Glenda Shuttleworth agrees to host the speed dating night at the Rovers. The night is lacking in romance aside from Christina taking a shine to a guy with a tattoo. With the chaos of the evening over and the pub closed, Glenda heads through to the bar to find masked burglars raiding the till.

One of the men orders her to get down on the floor and a terrified Glenda does as she’s told. As the robbers make off with the takings, a tearful and panicky Glenda calls the police. Jenny returns home to find out from Glenda that they’ve been burgled. Glenda puts on a brave face, but Jenny insists she takes the morning off.

Paul and Billy call at the Rovers to retrieve Paul’s laptop. They’re gutted to find out it was stolen by the burglars and Glenda feels terrible. With the pub closed, Glenda offers Jenny and Daisy a nightcap, but as she heads through to the bar, she relives the awful events of the night before and it’s clear they’re taking their toll.

Sarah calls at the corner shop flat and asks Adam if they can put the sale of the flat on hold for now. He assures her there’s no rush, but when he tentatively suggests it would be nice if they could be friends again, she tells him it’s too soon and hurries out.

Chesney receives a call from Dawn, the Admissions Officer at Oakhill, to inform him that Joseph passed the exam and she’ll be round tomorrow to interview him. Gemma and Chesney set about cleaning the house in preparation for Joseph’s interview but how will it go?



In the flower shop flat, Paul plays back some of his pre-recorded messages through his laptop and Billy reckons it still needs some work.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.

