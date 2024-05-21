Coronation Street spoilers: Griff holds a knife to Roy Cropper’s throat!

Roy Cropper panics as Griff pulls out a knife and attacks him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Pulling out the knife, Griff demands Roy Cropper tell him what he did with Lauren’s body. With Roy refusing to confess to murder, Griff holds the knife to his throat and orders Roy to say his last words.

Sarah asks Kit what they found in Nathan’s van and when he reveals it’s one of Lauren’s hairs and suggests she must have dropped it, he promises to keep her name out of it. With Joel present, DS Swain and Kit set about interviewing Nathan. When DS Swain reveals that the girl who provided him with an alibi for the night of Lauren’s disappearance has changed her mind, Nathan’s rattled.



As DS Swain questions him about his penchant for young girls and suggests he murdered Lauren, Nathan refuses to comment. Just as it looks like Swain and Kit are about to crack the case, the audience will be hit with a bolt out of the blue as a new piece of evidence reveals who Lauren’s killer really is! Have the police got their man in Nathan or is a predator still at large?

Sarah confides in Bethany and Daniel how she planned to set Nathan up and now he’s been arrested. Daniel’s incensed. However, he assures Bethany he would never grass up Sarah and his only hope is that Nathan really is guilty, because if not, the real murderer will walk free.

Meanwhile, Dee-dee’s furious when Joel reveals that he’s representing Nathan.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.