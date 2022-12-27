Coronation Street spoilers: Griff Reynolds attacks Spider!

Griff Reynolds knocks Spider out cold and leaves him for dead in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With a determined Maria planning to rebrand the Christmas market as a Peace festival, Griff Reynolds orders Spider to meet him at his flat. Unaware that Griff is leading him to believe he is planning something for Maria’s meeting at the Town Hall.

Meanwhile, Spider gets a message from Max asking him to meet him urgently. Later, Spider comes face to face with Griff who knocks him out cold with a crowbar! Was Max part of this awful plan?

Griff lays a trap for Spider. (Image credit: ITV)

In the hospital, Jenny assures Teddy that one day his memory will return and then they’ll all know the full story regarding Leo and Stephen privately hopes she’s wrong. When Jenny reveals that she’s invited Teddy to move in while he recuperates, he’s quietly horrified.

Stephen is horrified by Jenny's suggestion. (Image credit: ITV)

As Roy and Nina leave the hospital, Roy continues to blame himself for endangering her life after refusing to accept her gift of a mobile phone.

When Sam calls at the cafe and tells Roy how helpful his phone is for his astronomy, Roy heads off to town and returns with a new smartphone. But as Nina and Asha show him how to use it, Roy gets completely bewildered, has he done the right thing?

Roy takes the digital plunge. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer, Billy, Mike and Esther attend a meeting with the surrogacy counsellor. Meanwhile, Todd confides in Paul that he’s not convinced Mike and Esther are the upstanding Christian couple they make themselves out to be and he intends to do some digging…

Chesney tells Gemma that even if they had the money, he wouldn’t waste it on a wedding, but some home truths from Dev make him think again. He returns home with an empty chilli sauce tub and shows Gemma how he’s turned it into a piggy bank so they can save up for the wedding. But Gemma is more concerned that Joseph got into trouble at school for using sign language.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow on ITV1.