‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Guilty Imran Habeeb lies to Toyah again!

Toyah fears the answer when she asks Imran Habeeb for the truth.

In Friday's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Imran Habeeb swallows his guilt and lies to Toyah...

Imran Habeeb tells Toyah that he spent the night of the trial at Sabeen’s house but nothing happened. Sabeen backs him up but is intrigued as she knows he didn’t stay there the whole night. She makes it clear she expects him to reconsider working on Harvey’s appeal.

Later, Imran feels dreadful when Toyah apologises for speaking to Sabeen behind his back and, as she advocates total openness in the future, Imran swallows his guilty secret.

Tim and Kevin accost County’s manager outside the ground but Bob’s quick to remind them that Corey was acquitted in a court of law. Having learned of Kevin’s attempts to wreck Corey’s reputation at County, Stefan calls at the garage to warn him off. Seeing the strain his pal’s under, Tim urges him to forget about justice for Abi and focus on his life with Jack.

Meanwhile, Tim tells Nina that Kevin’s a broken man and urges them both to back down for the sake of their sanity, but is Nina ready to abandon the fight to get justice for Seb?

Tim advises Kevin to call off the protest. (Image credit: ITV)

Audrey refuses to be bullied into having an eye test, telling Gail in no uncertain terms that all her organs are in perfect working order.

Audrey finds a surprising ally. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally pesters Fergus to join her crusade, pointing out the potential for issuing penalty notices once residents’ parking gets enforced.

Sally tries to round up support for her campaign. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Nina clumsily reminds Asha she sees her purely as a mate and Asha’s quick to assert that she’s totally happy with how things turned out.

Later, Aadi’s shocked when Asha bursts into tears, devastated that Nina doesn’t want her. He suggests she could find somebody else to date but can she move on?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.