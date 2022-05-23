Coronation Street spoilers: Has Abi Webster given up?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Friday 3 June 2022 on ITV.
Kevin tries to bolster Abi Webster’s spirits in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Kevin and Abi are back at home and trying to process the aftermath of the crash and everything that has happened since. Seeing Abi so upset and unable to see a way forward, Kevin assure her that they’ll fight for custody of Alfie. But has Abi had enough?
The police continue to investigate, convinced the crash wasn’t an accident. But do they have a perpetrator in mind?
We know that this dramatic week of episodes started with a flashforward of Imran leaving a chilling message for Toyah in which he revealed everything. In the final episode of the week, we see a flashback to the horrific car accident — does Toyah have something to hide?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Imran Habeeb - Charlie De Melo
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Kelly Neelan - Millie Gibson
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Alya Nazir - Sair Khan
- Cathy Matthews - Melanine Hill
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Beth Sutherland - Lisa George
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Brian Packham - Peter Gunn
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Rita Tanner - Barbara Knox
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.