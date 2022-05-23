Coronation Street spoilers: Has Abi Webster given up?

Kevin tries to bolster Abi Webster’s spirits in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kevin and Abi are back at home and trying to process the aftermath of the crash and everything that has happened since. Seeing Abi so upset and unable to see a way forward, Kevin assure her that they’ll fight for custody of Alfie. But has Abi had enough?

The police continue to investigate, convinced the crash wasn’t an accident. But do they have a perpetrator in mind?

We know that this dramatic week of episodes started with a flashforward of Imran leaving a chilling message for Toyah in which he revealed everything. In the final episode of the week, we see a flashback to the horrific car accident — does Toyah have something to hide?

