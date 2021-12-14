‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Has Max Turner gone too far?

Max Turner is desperate to stop his vendetta against Daniel when he discovers the truth from Daisy in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daniel sets up his laptop ready for the carol concert but while he is distracted chatting to Daisy, Max puts his plan into motion and tampers with the laptop.

However, when Daisy reveals that it was Daniel who had him reinstated at school, Max is horrified and tries to rescue the computer before it’s too late. Will he be able to get to it in time or are things about to get even worse for poor Daniel?

Daisy hits Max Turner with the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia is intrigued to learn that Daniel is Adam’s uncle. Meanwhile, Nina struggles to cope with her anxiety at the Christmas pop-up and as she tries in vain to get hold of Asha and Carla clocks her unease. But can she do anything to help?

Carla realises that Nina is struggling to cope. (Image credit: ITV)

When Abi asserts they need to get in the Christmas spirit as it’s what Seb would have wanted, Kevin and Jack are delighted that she is finally feeling more upbeat about their future.

Tyrone hands Kevin a few of Seb’s things that Emma found in the flat but as Kevin reads a letter that Seb had stashed away and his jaw drops. Has he found just the thing to give Abi her perfect Christmas?

Was Curtis telling the truth about the charity money all along? And will he be able to win Emma back?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm on ITV.