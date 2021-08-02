'Coronation Street' spoilers: Injured Todd Grimshaw has a plan...

Eileen worries about Todd when he says he can't remember the accident.

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Todd Grimshaw wakes up in hospital but will he remember who was driving the car that hit him?

Shona admits that she was driving the car, she knew she’d hit something but just panicked and drove off. Abi reluctantly agrees not to go to the police.

In the hospital, a battered and bruised Todd tells Eileen he can’t remember much about the accident and despite this, she’s relieved that he’s on the mend. Meanwhile, David assures Shona that he’s hidden the car and plans to pay Todd a visit in hospital to test the water and see how much he remembers. Will Todd reveal that he knows that Shona was driving the car?

Todd Grimshaw is hiding an explosive secret in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

When Daisy criticises the food and makes a point of telling Alya that they got together as soon as he’d split from her, Ryan’s annoyed and putting some cash on the table heads out.

Daisy worries that Ryan is looking elsewhere... (Image credit: ITV)

When Asha reveals that she sold her new laptop to raise money for Seb’s fund, Dev’s annoyed and suspects she still has feelings for Nina.

Alina tells Tyrone that even though Fiz is off the hook, it just means that somebody else started the fire with the intention of killing them. Later, she tells Craig about the people trafficking case she was involved in and wonders if one of the gang set fire to the flat out of revenge. Will Craig follow up her lead and uncover the truth?

Nick calls at the factory and admits to an amused Toyah he’s missing work and that a life of leisure is actually really boring but he doesn’t want to let Leanne down. At Toyah’s instigation, Nick and Leanne admit to each other that they’re not enjoying their new lifestyle. When Nick wonders what the alternative is, Leanne reveals she’s got a plan.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on ITV.