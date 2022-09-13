Coronation Street spoilers: Is this the end for Gary Windass?

Keiron kidnaps Gary Windass on Kelly's orders in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kelly tells Aadi she’s booked their tickets to Bangkok, but fails to mention they’re one way. At the bistro, Kelly’s overcome with emotion as their engagement party takes place. As Rick appears in Kelly’s thoughts, Gary Windass offers some heartfelt words about her and how much they love her being a part of their family.

With hate burning in her eyes, Kelly tells Gary that she knows he murdered her Dad and runs out of the bistro. Gary goes after her and to his horror, finds her standing with Kieron next to a van. As Gary’s knocked unconscious and thrown in the van, Kelly tells Kieron he’ll get the rest of his money once Gary is dead. But as the van speeds away, Kelly begins to wonder if she has done the right thing.

Kieron and his sidekick, Al, lead Gary through the woods to the very place where he killed Rick and pointing a gun at him, order him to dig his own grave. Will Gary be able to fight his way out? And is Kelly really out of danger?

Gary is unaware of Kelly's plan as the party kicks off. (Image credit: ITV)

When Evelyn presents Roy with a model train for his birthday, Roy recognises it as his own. Realising that the train must have come from the same charity shop where Hayley’s anorak is residing, Evelyn orders Roy to fire up the Woody.

Roy ropes Evelyn into helping him. (Image credit: ITV)

Having paid for their spa day, Stephen checks that Audrey and Gail have left. As he makes out he enjoyed a night in a posh hotel, Leo wonders why he’s lying.

Audrey arrives back from the spa day early and reveals she found a valuer from the estate agents at her house, who told her that Stephen made the appointment. Stephen’s thrown whilst an intrigued Leo listens in. Can Stephen talk himself out of this one? And will Leo reveal what he knows as the two men come to blows?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.