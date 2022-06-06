Coronation Street spoilers: Is Toyah Habeeb a killer?
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 15 June 2022 on ITV.
In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Will Toyah Habeeb be charged with Imran’s murder?
Knowing that Toyah Habeeb is being interviewed on suspicion of causing Imran’s death, Leanne calls at the police station, desperate for news of her sister and determined to stand by her no matter what happens.
Later, Toyah makes it clear that she didn’t intend to kill Imran or herself and she won’t lie to that effect…
After noticing that Cathy isn’t as enthused about her relationship with Brian as he seems to be, Evelyn advises Cathy, who’s desperately hungover, to come clean about her misgivings.
But instead of telling the truth, Cathy tells Brian that in answer to his question, she would like to marry him. Brian’s thrilled but will he uncover the truth about Cathy’s night out?
Abi learns she has to reapply for custody of Alfie and the hearing is tomorrow. Will things finally go Abi’s way at the hearing?
As a desperate Audrey scours the cupboards for wine, Shona admits that Gail’s hidden it. Audrey is furious at being treated like a child but will she be able to persuade Shona to help her find it?
When Phill reveals that his mother is able to attend their wedding after all and would like to be involved in the preparations, Fiz is stunned and decides to put her foot down, asserting that she can come to the wedding, but that’s where it ends.
Coronation Street continues on Friday evening at 8pm.
