‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: It's over for Sarah Platt and Adam?

Sarah Platt doesn’t know who to trust in tonight’s hour-long of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah answers Adam’s phone to Sasha from the hotel informing her that they’ve found the ladies’ watch from his last visit. In the factory, Lydia makes out that she spent the night with her married ex and Sarah tells her about the ladies’ watch.

Sarah returns home and searches through Adam’s receipts and she soon finds one from an expensive lingerie shop in London. Sarah calls the hotel and queries Adam’s bill and the receptionist confirms that he ordered Champagne and oysters.

Sarah confronts Lydia and she feigns tears, admitting that she and Adam are having an affair.

Lydia makes out that the pair just couldn’t resist each other but suddenly they’re interrupted by the arrival of Adam. He assures Sarah that Lydia’s lying through her teeth but when Sarah shows him the receipts, will she believe him or will she see through Lydia’s lies?

Sarah Platt searches through Adam's belongings. (Image credit: ITV)

Ken phones the wine merchant and tears a strip off them for the poor quality of their wines.

Meanwhile, Stu calls at No.1 with four bottles of posh wine and admits to Ken how he swapped the expensive wine for some cheap plonk from Dev’s, how will Ken react?

Stu admits to his prank. (Image credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker starts work at Underworld and does his best to appear upbeat for Faye Windass’ sake. His first shift in packing over, he paints on a smile, but Faye can see how unhappy he is.

Craig can't fool Faye after his shift at the factory. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran quizzes Abi, wanting to know how much she’s told Kevin. But as Toyah approaches. Imran and Abi freeze.

Later, Abi calls Kevin and leaves a message telling him that she loves him. Will he call her back?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.