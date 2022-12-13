Coronation Street spoilers: Jacob Hay confronts Damon!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 19th December 2022 on ITV.
Jacob Hay begs his dad to leave in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Damon invites Jacob Hay for a drink but as Jacob coldly turns him down, Amy’s shocked to realise Damon is his dad. Jacob reveals he hasn’t heard from Damon in years and he’s a waste of space but, under Amy’s orders, Jacob meets his dad who’s angry to hear how Harvey got Jacob dealing drugs and put him in hospital. Jacob implores his dad to leave, worried his new life will be destroyed. Over lunch with Amy, Jacob’s resentful of Damon’s cushy life in Ibiza while he was mixed up in gangs and Damon assures him he wants to make it up to him…
Spider’s uneasy as Griff invites Max on a team camping trip. As Spider does some digging into the identity of Griff’s financial backer we discover his benefactor…
When Daniel refuses to talk to Daisy, arguing he’s too weak to be of any support, Adam forms a plan. Telling Daisy he understands her annoyance at Daniel’s cowardice, he asks her to read the article he’s been writing. Daisy’s moved to read about how she’s helped him to love again after loss and rebuild his life. Can the pair reconcile?
Glenda, Sean and Mary interrogate George, wanting to know what present he’s got for Eileen after the funeral plan debacle last Christmas.
Billy and Paul report Summer to the police as a missing person. The officer warns that if she’s found, Summer’s location can’t be disclosed without her permission.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.