Coronation Street spoilers: Jacob Hay confronts Damon!

Jacob Hay wants his dad out of his life.

Damon invites Jacob Hay for a drink but as Jacob coldly turns him down, Amy’s shocked to realise Damon is his dad. Jacob reveals he hasn’t heard from Damon in years and he’s a waste of space but, under Amy’s orders, Jacob meets his dad who’s angry to hear how Harvey got Jacob dealing drugs and put him in hospital. Jacob implores his dad to leave, worried his new life will be destroyed. Over lunch with Amy, Jacob’s resentful of Damon’s cushy life in Ibiza while he was mixed up in gangs and Damon assures him he wants to make it up to him…

Spider’s uneasy as Griff invites Max on a team camping trip. As Spider does some digging into the identity of Griff’s financial backer we discover his benefactor…

When Daniel refuses to talk to Daisy, arguing he’s too weak to be of any support, Adam forms a plan. Telling Daisy he understands her annoyance at Daniel’s cowardice, he asks her to read the article he’s been writing. Daisy’s moved to read about how she’s helped him to love again after loss and rebuild his life. Can the pair reconcile?

Daniel gives up on Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda, Sean and Mary interrogate George, wanting to know what present he’s got for Eileen after the funeral plan debacle last Christmas.

Has George picked out another disappointing present? (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Paul report Summer to the police as a missing person. The officer warns that if she’s found, Summer’s location can’t be disclosed without her permission.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.