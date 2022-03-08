'Coronation Street' spoilers: Jacob Hay makes a HUGE mistake

Steve and Tracey are stunned when Amy brings Jacob Hay to lunch In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy arranges lunch in the bistro with Steve and Tracy but when she arrives with Jacob Hay in tow, their jaws hit the floor. Tracy threatens to leave but Steve points out that Amy’s 18 and whether they like it or not, she’ll see who she wants.

Leanne’s horrified to spot them all with Jacob, pointing out he almost destroyed her family. With the meal over, Amy and Jacob surprise everyone by admitting they’re in love.

Later, things take a shocking turn when they all see Jacob punching Simon and Steve asserts she needs to choose between Jacob and her family. What will Amy decide?

Under Daniel’s instruction, Adam calls to see Sarah, but clocking his hungover state, she sends him packing. Spotting Lydia, Adam storms over, telling her he’ll prove what a liar she is. Carla advises Sarah to think hard before cutting Adam out of her life as she’s not sure Lydia can be trusted. Will Sarah listen?

Adam is determined to catch Lydia out. (Image credit: ITV)

As Maria poses for photos in Victoria Garden, her nemesis, Bernard, appears with James and Ashley. The journalist turns his attention to the two footballers and Maria is forgotten.

When she admits she may as well throw in the towel as Bernard is going to win with his cheap tactics, Phill reckons he may be able to help…

Maria is ready to give up. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Imran calls at the garage and reminds Kevin that no matter what the circumstances, Abi’s entitled to maternity pay.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.