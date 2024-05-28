Coronation Street spoilers: Joel Deering proposes to Dee-Dee — but will she say yes?

Joel Deering gets down on one knee in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



When Dee-Dee admits to Joel Deering that she’s nervous about meeting his parents, he warns her they can be a bit stand-offish but they’ll love her once they get to know her.

It is an uphill battle with Joel’s parents Anthea and Gus, who make their disapproval of Dee Dee clear. Ed calls in the bistro and Dee-Dee introduces him to Joel’s parents but Anthea’s disdain is evident and when she makes a patronising remark, Dee-Dee storms out.

She is stunned when Joel calls at the corner shop flat and after apologising for his Mum’s behaviour, drops on one knee and asks Dee-Dee to marry him. What will she say?



Bethany reveals to Toyah that a colleague of hers once tried to write an exposé about the Institute but was met by a wall of silence.

Rowan calls at the flat and Leanne hugs him and when Rowan shows her Toyah’s negative posts about the Institute, she’s incensed. In the bistro, Toyah receives a hand-delivered letter. She’s shocked to discover that the Institute is suing her for defamation and taking out an injunction. Will she drop her campaign against them?

Elsewhere, Nick tries to make Leanne see that Toyah is trying to protect her from a corrupt organisation run by a madman. But Leanne refuses to listen and as Nick heads out, she opens her laptop, smiles at the person on the screen and tells them she loves them.



Nick is worried that Toyah is in danger. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Ken gives Carla and Bobby a short shrift and makes it clear he’s deeply unimpressed by their treatment of Daniel.

Later, a sheepish Bobby tells Carla it’s best if he moves out as he’s caused nothing but trouble. Carla reluctantly agrees and a crestfallen Bobby heads to his bedroom to pack his things.

Carla agrees that Bobby should move out. (Image credit: ITV)

When the twins' adopted mother cancels their visit to see Abi she realises she needs to try and get the videos taken down. When Kevin and Abi find out that the online management company will charge £5k per month to remove the videos, they despair, knowing it’s unaffordable.



When George enquires how her purchase of Little Big Shotz is going, Glenda’s evasive and admits to Michael that George is still unaware that she’s suing him over the will. When George tells Glenda he is sending some money over to Eileen as Jason’s medical insurance has run out she feels guilty knowing he is a good man.

Later, Glenda confides in Michael that she feels bad about suing George but she’s grateful for his support when he reminds her that her Dad wanted her to have half the business.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.