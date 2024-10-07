Coronation Street spoilers: Joel Deering’s body is FOUND!

The finger-pointing starts when Joel Deering’s dead body is discovered in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Craig and Kit study CCTV from a train station car park and see Joel Deering and then his dad around a locker. Later, Kit interviews Gus and demands some answers.

Meanwhile, on a riverbank, three lads spot a body floating in the water and Craig approaches Lisa and Kit, announcing that they’ve found Joel’s body. While Kit steals himself to break the news to Dee Dee and Lauren at the hospital, Lisa breaks the news to people in the Rovers.

Kit calls back at the hospital and tells Lauren that the post mortem revealed that Joel was dead before he entered the river so they’re now looking at a murder investigation. Who could be responsible?

Kit questions Lauren about where she was on the night of Joel’s death, while Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that Joel was murdered.

Daniel explains to Sarah how Bethany has it into her head that he won’t want to be with her now she has a stoma bag. When Jenny reveals that Bethany dumped Daniel, Daisy sets off to the hospital, determined to put Bethany straight. Will she be able to get through to her?

Stu is angry with Yasmeen when Mason reveals the social worker has found him somewhere to live. He later tells her that he is thinking of moving to Germany to be with Eliza and Dom. How will Yasmeen react?

Stu drops a bombshell. (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, Nick tells David that the police called and Rowan is pleading not guilty to blackmail and fraud so it will have to go to trial. When Sam sees Nick flirting with a customer he interferes and tells the customer Nick is engaged.

Sam feels the need to step in. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.9, Fiz tells Tyrone that Hope’s too poorly to return to school and she’s taking the day off to look after her. Tyrone reckons Hope’s brought it on herself by vaping. Later, Dr Gaddas confirms that Hope has a chest infection and that her vaping will certainly have played a part.

Sarah accuses Adam of stealing Damon’s money from the lock-up. Adam assures her he had nothing to do with it, nor did Danel and the most likely suspect is Damon’s cousin who went to “check” on it.

At No.8, Jesse tells David how he’s rented a flat in Oakhill but is expecting a financial windfall.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.