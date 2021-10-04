'Coronation Street' spoilers: Johnny Connor gets the BIGGEST shock of his life

Johnny Connor is shocked when he sees Jenny has moved on.

Johnny Connor is in for a huge surprise in the first of Wednesday's Coronation Street episodes (7.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jenny is flattered when Leo asks her out for a drink and decides to accept the offer of a date. But after getting glammed up for her night out, things soon take a surprising turn.

Meanwhile, Johnny is complaining to Carla that his life has lost all direction, and so she cheers him up by offering him a consultancy job at the factory.

Johnny is shocked to see Jenny all glammed up for a date. (Image credit: ITV)

He is thrilled about having a new focus in life, however, things turn sour when he has a business meeting with Carla at the Bistro, only for a glammed-up Jenny to walk in with Leo.

How will Johnny react to seeing his ex with a new — and much younger — man?

Johnny struggles to hide is surprise. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Imran is feeling the pressure from all angles as Sabeen continues to blackmail him into getting more information on Sharon from Rita.

After getting caught out when he grills Rita once again, he starts to despise the kind of man he has become and tells Sabeen that the blackmail has to stop.

Imran tells Sabeen that the blackmail must stop. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran is desperate to focus on his family and the impending arrival of their new foster daughter, Elsie. Will he come clean to Toyah about what really happened on the night of Kelley's trial?

Also, Nina comes to see Abi now that she is home, but when Abi is reluctant to reschedule the wedding, Nina smells a rat. Why is Abi so reluctant to make any plans with Kevin? And will Nina call her out on her shifty behaviour?

Nina knows Abi isn't telling the whole truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Natasha's plans to buy the salon fall flat when Gail points out that she had already promised to get the sinkhole fixed in the Platts' garden.

Also, jealous Bernie is intrigued to discover that Natasha doesn't have any feelings towards Dev and decides to wind Dev up by telling him that Natasha has the hots for him.

Gail reminds Natasha that she promised to pay for the sinkhole to be fixed. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.