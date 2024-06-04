Coronation Street spoilers: Ken Barlow gets life-changing news

Ken Barlow receives bad news at the hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Cassie asks Steve about a job on the switch at Streetcars but he makes it clear her reputation precedes her and refuses.

Later, Daniel and Steve visit Ken Barlow in hospital and Ken is dismayed to discover he will need round the clock care whilst he recovers. Steve assures him that the family will pull together and make sure he receives the attention he needs to keep him safe in his own home.



When Leanne returns, a guilty Nick quizzes her about Rowan but she assures him she would never cheat on him.

Later, Rowan calls at the bistro on his motorbike and handing a spare helmet to Leanne, tells her he’s got a surprise for her. She follows him out and a furious Nick and Toyah are left to cope with the lunchtime rush on their own.

At a hotel restaurant, Rowan introduces Leanne to Willow the CEO of the institute over video call. He then tells a flattered Leanne she will soon be able to recruit new members herself.

As Toyah sets off for her Institute court case, she receives a call that shocks her. An ashen-faced Toyah hurries into A&E and tells the nurse on the desk that she had a call to inform her that her sister, Leanne, has been involved in a motorbike accident.

Later, The police inform a stunned Toyah that they can now release her baby for burial.

Toyah rushes to the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

At the flower shop flat, the Eyegaze specialist teaches Paul how to use his new equipment.

Meanwhile, Summer returns from America and reveals that she’s got a new boyfriend, Felix, and he’s waiting to meet them in the Rovers. Billy and Paul are about to leave the flat when Paul falls down the stairs. As Paul recovers, Todd turns up and Summer arrives with Felix. How will the meeting go?

Paul rests up after his fall. (Image credit: ITV)

When Glenda reveals that RestEasy are keen to buy Shuttleworths, George is apoplectic. Michael calls at the Rovers to find George rowing with Glenda so he steps in and announces that he and Glenda are now an item and he should show her more respect. Glenda parks herself next to a nervous Michael and pulling him in for a kiss, assures him she feels the same way.

Michael and Glenda make their feelings known. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi and Kevin are delighted to read in the Gazette that the documentary about Corey’s prison football team has been cancelled. Having taken a call from Max, Kevin breaks the news to Abi that there’s no way of tracing the person uploading the videos. A dejected Abi tells him she’s past caring.

There is no Friday episode this week due to the opening match of the Euros 2024 Football. Coronation Street will be back on Tuesday 18th June at 8pm.