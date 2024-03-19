Coronation Street spoilers: Ken Barlow has a new love interest!

Ken Barlow hits it off with a woman during a night out with Steve in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



In the café, Steve moans to David that there’s been no interest in his dating profile. Debbie suggests he should try the cocktail night at the Chariot Square if he wants to meet someone. Steve returns home to find Ken Barlow trying on different jackets. When Ken reveals that he’s going to join him for cocktail night at the Chariot Square, Steve does his best to appear pleased. How will the evening go?

Debbie approaches Ken and Steve with drinks and pointing out Elspeth (Helen Lederer), in the corner, explains that she bought them and she’s had her eye on Ken all evening. Steve’s incredulous to realise Ken’s pulled. Ken and Elspeth hit it off and swap numbers and agree they’ll meet up again. Steve feels an utter failure.



Jenny and Daisy are horrified when Christina texts to say she is coming to stay for two weeks. Ryan is shocked when he sees Daisy telling her mum she is not welcome and suggesting she goes to visit her friend in Amsterdam. Christina calls in the Rovers and explains that her passport has expired and she has nowhere to stay.

When Ryan insists she should stay and have a drink as it’s the least they can do after she lent them all that money to buy the pub, Christina’s intrigued. Will she blow their cover?



Jenny panics when Christine shows up. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy, Paul and Todd bid an emotional farewell to Summer as she sets off for Boston.

Summer says goodbye to the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Sarah be able to forgive Damon after realising that he has been lying to her all along? And will Damon be tempted back into his old ways?

Chesney and Gemma set off with Joseph for the Oakhill entrance exam.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.