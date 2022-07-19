Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster is keeping secrets…

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Kevin Webster tell Abi what he did to Stephen’s car?

After the pressure finally got to him and he lost his temper and smashed up Stephen’s car, Kevin puts it behind him and prepares for Abi’s homecoming. But he is shocked to come face to face with two police officers at the door. Can Kevin keep what happened from Abi?

Summer and Aaron have an evening alone but when Aaron makes a move, Summer pushes him away and orders him to leave. Later Summer meets up with Aaron in Victoria Garden and admits that she really likes him but can’t bear the thought of him seeing her naked body. How will he react?

Summer is stunned when Aaron makes a move. (Image credit: ITV)

As Debbie and Ronnie set up the bistro for ‘Psychic Night’, Leanne worries that they’re simply conning vulnerable people out of their hard-earned cash.

Debbie admits to Ronnie the extent of her financial problems and the fact she’s left with two options; bankruptcy or an insurance job. Ronnie assures her it won’t come to that. When Debbie hears Ryan telling the psychic that he skint and has debt coming out of his ears she hatches a plan…

Desperate Debbie hatches a plan... (Image credit: ITV)

Sally’s exhausted after putting up with another night of Tim’s tossing and turning. When Tim suggests they attend the ‘Casino Night’ at the bistro and dress up for the occasion, Sally’s thrilled at the idea.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.