‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Kevin Webster is left devastated

Kevin Webster discovers that Abi has cheated on him in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Kevin and Jack show Alex around the rented camper van, Abi begs Sally not to tell Kevin about her infidelity but she refuses to make any promises. With the adoption hearing about to start, Abi calls Sally and leaves a message, begging her not to tell Kevin and to give her one last chance of happiness.

The social worker gives Abi a glowing report, but when the Judge rules that they’ll reconvene on the 14th March, Kevin and Abi are disappointed not to get a result. In the factory, Sally listens to Abi’s message and later Abi takes a call from Sally, unaware that her phone is connected to the blue tooth speaker in the camper van.

Having heard their conversation, poor Kevin reels in shock.

Abi has a hands free horror as Kevin listens in. (Image credit: ITV)

As Dev surveys his stock delivery, he’s annoyed to realise they’ve given him some cheap, nasty wine by mistake but Stu offers to buy it off him.

In the Speed Daal kitchen, Stu carefully steams the labels off the cheap bottles of wine and the expensive bottles of wine meant for Tracy. Stu drops the case of wine round to No.1, making out it was delivered to the wrong house, and heads off, grinning to himself.

Stu plans to bring Tracey down a peg or two! (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia turns on the waterworks in front of Sean and makes out it’s man trouble and he offers to have a word with Sarah.

Meanwhile, Imran shows Adam a series of online reviews, slating him as a solicitor.

Chesney begs Joseph to reconsider moving to Portugal with Lydia, having no idea that he overheard them talking about him. In the Rovers, Gemma unwittingly lets slip to Linda that Joseph wants to live with her.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.