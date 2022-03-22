Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster knows Imran’s secret!

Kevin Webster reads Alfie’s birth certificate and finds out the truth in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Imran tells a pleased Toyah that he has set Abi up with a solicitor free of charge before secretly heading off with Abi to register Alfie’s birth. When Toyah bumps into Abi carrying a package (Alfie’s paperwork) and acting strangely she assumes she is back on drugs and warns Kevin Webster who hunts for the package whilst Abi is making tea. When he discovers the birth certificate stating Imran is the father. How will he react?

Later, Toyah and Imran sit down with the social worker to discuss adopting Elsie but is Imran’s world about to implode?

Kevin confronts Abi! (Image credit: ITV)

Billy urges Summer to take a night off revision and join her friends on a night on the town. Fed up of being the boring one, she knocks back the wine in the cafe whilst Amy, Nina and Asha worry about her insulin levels as it is obvious she is getting drunk before the night has even started. But she snaps at them, determined to have a good time. Will her night end in disaster?

Summer's behaviour worries her mates. (Image credit: ITV)

When the estate agent reveals that he’s lowered the price of No.9 on Tyrone’s instruction, Fiz and Phill are taken aback. Fiz thanks Tyrone and says she and Phill are going to move into the new house sooner and start some of the jobs themselves. Tyrone’s gutted to realise they’ll be leaving so soon.

Fiz fails to clock Tyron's disappointment. (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to steer Sam away from chess, Nick reveals that he’s booked him a trip to the Space Centre but is baffled by his lack of interest. When Sam admits he has been playing chess behind his back with Roy, a furious Nick tackles Leanne.

Sam's secret is out. (Image credit: ITV)

Over breakfast, a loved up Emma tells Jon she’ll call in sick so they can spend the day together too but she lies to Craig and Faye that she has spent the day with an old school friend.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.