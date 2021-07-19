‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Laura Neelan is arrested!

Laura Neelan (played by Kel Allen) blames Toyah and Imran when she is arrested in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

In tonight’s second episode of the ITV soap, a furious Toyah and Imran make it clear to Laura Neelan that if she sells Kelly’s story to the papers, they’ll report her to Social Services. She shrugs them off, confident that they don't have the guts to shop her.

But later a police officer arrives at the factory and arrests a shocked Laura on suspicion of child cruelty. She immediately rounds on Toyah and Imran, blaming them for her arrest, but can the pair get to the bottom of who really reported her to the authorities?

Meanwhile, is Laura heading to prison and, more importantly, is she already plotting to get revenge on the pair?

Will Toyah get to the bottom who who shopped Laura Neelan to the police? (Image credit: ITV)

A dejected James (played by Nathan Graham) returns home on crutches and desperate Michael tries again to persuade him to make a complaint against the officers, but he outright refuses.

Later, Michael and James are shocked to discover that someone filmed their arrest and posted the video online. After watching the shocking footage, James finally accepts they should make a formal complaint to the police.

Hope works on her school project, but when she includes Phill in her picture, Tyrone becomes jealous and Fiz is amused by his reaction.

Fiz is amused to see Tyrone riled as Hope works on her school project. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Billy (Billy Mayhew) and Todd (Gareth Pierce) reveal that Nina is going to design a bespoke groomsmaid dress.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on ITV.