Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby has huge news for Toyah
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024 on ITV1.
Has Rowan lost his grip on Leanne Battersby in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Rowan tells Leanne Battersby about Amy’s decision and he begins to worry that he’s losing his grip on her when she asserts that she hasn’t time to discuss it as she’s off to visit Toyah.
As Leanne reunites with her sister, Nick confides in Toyah that he loves her and plans to break the news to Leanne. Will Toyah allow Nick to break her vulnerable sister’s heart?
Later, Nick listens to a message from Rowan telling him to cough up the £20k investment or he’ll spill the beans about his affair. But has Nick already confessed the truth to Leanne?
Paul plays Kit a message imploring him to forgive Bernie for the sake of the family but he stubbornly refuses. When Paul suddenly finds himself struggling for breath, Kit is thrown into panic. Will he change his mind about Bernie?
When Dee-Dee spots a notification on Joel’s laptop, asking him to rate his experience at Belfast Airport, she quizzes him about it. Joel makes out he was meant to go for work, but it got cancelled. Is Dee-Dee onto him?
As Steve and Cassie bicker, Ken despairs and orders them both out of the house. Cassie tells Steve she’s fed up with all the squabbling and is quitting. But will she change her mind when she returns to No.1 and overhears Ken on the phone…
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.