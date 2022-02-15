‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Linda Hancock wants Joseph!

Linda Hancock offers to take Joseph back to Portugal with her in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda calls at No.5 and offers to pay for Joseph to attend the activity club. As an excited Joseph heads off with Granny Linda, Bernie confides in Gemma that she doesn’t like Linda, and is suspicious of her motives.

Linda returns home with Joseph to be greeted by Bernie who explains that two of the quads are ill. When Linda suggests Joseph can stay with her at her swanky hotel, he’s clearly thrilled.

Linda tentatively suggests to Chesney that it’s clear they’re struggling and it might be best if Joseph came to live with her in Portugal.

Linda Hancock risks the wrath of Chesney and Gemma. (Image credit: ITV)

Max approaches Daniel in the cafe and after apologising for all the grief he’s given him, asserts that he’ll be returning to school next week. But will Daniel decide to play detective when he smells a rat?

In the factory, Lydia lies to Sarah, telling her she tried to finish with her married man but he refuses to accept it’s over.

Lydia continues to manipulate Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Kevin and Jack reveal to Abi that they’ve booked a holiday in Bridlington for after the adoption hearing by way of celebration.

Having opened his Speed Daal wage packet, Stu insists that it’s time he started paying Yasmeen rent. As Tracy brags to Jenny and Stu about the fine wine tasting experience Ken got her for Christmas, Stu is taken aback by her rudeness.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.