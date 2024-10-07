Coronation Street spoilers: Mason Radcliffe is caught RED-HANDED!

Kit catches Mason Radcliffe disposing of a crowbar in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kit reveals to Lisa that Joel died from two blows to the head, inflicted by a heavy weapon, most likely a crowbar. Later, Lisa is shocked to discover from Yasmeen that she threw Mason Radcliffe out because he had a crowbar.

Betsy is intrigued when her mum tells her to stay away from Mason and decides to warn him that the police are onto him. Behind the factory, Mason disposes of the crowbar in a bin but is caught in the act by Kit.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee explains to Ronnie that the police believe Joel was attacked with a crowbar.

Sam prepares a romantic meal at the flat to try and get Leanne and Nick back together but disaster strikes when he uses a sharp knife to try and open some oysters.

Sam calls on Asha at No.7 to show her a gash he’s made in his hand and she takes him to hospital to have stitches. How will Nick and Leanne react when they discover his plans to get them together have resulted in him being injured?

Sam's good deed lands him in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

While examining his finances to work out how to buy No.8, David’s guarded as Jesse offers to lend a hand and reveals he’s taking Gail on a trip to Whitby. As Sarah and David reckon he’s acting strangely, the conversation is cut by the arrival of an estate agent putting up a “for sale” sign.

When Adam lets slip that Jesse may have overheard him and Daniel discussing Damon’s hidden loot, Sarah becomes adamant that Jesse took it and asks David to help her prove it. Will he agree?

David examines the 'For Sale' sign. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma tells Chesney she doesn’t want Joseph to go on the school skiing trip and, realising she fears for his safety after losing Paul, he reassures her that he’ll be okay. Later, a troubled Joseph tells Chesney he doesn’t want to go and cause Gemma more stress.

At the hospital, a doctor informs Lauren and Max that Frankie’s doing well enough to be discharged next month. Bobby promises Lauren that he and Max will be around to help her and later admits to Max that his feelings for Lauren are unchanged and he longs to be with her.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.