‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Max ‘exposes’ Daniel Osbourne!

Daniel Osbourne is left in shock as Max reveals his ‘relationship’ with Summer in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

After knocking back some vodka, Max confronts Daniel Osbourne at the Ice Ball, accusing him of abusing his position with Summer. Daniel is shell-shocked as Max claims he has proof of their relationship.

Later, Daniel takes Summer to one side and tells her about Max’s allegations. Mortified, she feels terrible and vows to put him straight. But when she belittles Max about his ‘immature’ attitude, she has no idea of what she’s unleashed as he heads off to do his worst in the middle of the ice ball!

Summer is mortified as Max takes the mic at the Ice Ball. (Image credit: ITV)

A sheepish Debbie admits she took the food van and hands it back to Zeedan. Having retrieved Hashim’s dirty cash, Zeedan assures Alya they just need to sit tight and wait for the insurance money to come through but she is awash with guilt.

Zeedan tells Ayla to sit tight and wait. (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling unsupported by Phill in the face of his mother, Tyrone finds Fiz at the Christmas market, drowning her sorrows. But when he reveals that Phill has booked a surprise Christmas holiday for her and the girls, she is clearly delighted. Back at home Fiz decides to make her feelings about Mimi clear to Phill, but whose side will he take?

Ed and Aggie break the news to Michael that Grace doesn’t want their daughter. Reeling, Michael catches Grace at the tram station and implores her not to walk out on Glory. Can he change her mind or will she leave the street for good?

Emma offers to do the Three Peaks Challenge with Curtis to show her support but he’s adamant he wants to do it alone. Would doing it together expose his secret and will Emma back down easily?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.