Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner is arrested!

Max Turner realises the consequences of his actions in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (9.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Max Turner tells Gail and David how Blake made out to the police that it was his videos that inspired him to go on a stabbing spree so David calls Adam and Sarah to No.8 and orders Max to show them his videos.

They’re shocked at the array of racist material on Max’s computer and warn him that he could be charged with Encouraging Terrorism which carries a 10-year sentence.

Max reels as David and Gail continue to watch his videos in horror. Suddenly, they’re interrupted by a knock at the door and DS Swain enters, telling Max that he’s arresting him on suspicion of incitement to murder!

When Kirk reveals that he and Beth are going on holiday and need someone to look after Peanut, Fiz suggests Hope can do it in return for payment. Kirk calls at No.9 and offers Hope £5 to look after Peanut for the night but she tells him if he pays £10 he’s got a deal.

Meanwhile, Peanut growls at Cilla the chinchilla and Hope’s horrified to find the door to her cage open. The girls search the room and Hope lets out a scream having found Cilla dead on the carpet as Peanut watches from her basket.

Hope and Ruby get a nasty shock. (Image credit: ITV)

When Gemma explains that she can no longer look after Glory as she’d be breaking the law, Michael suggests they continue on an informal basis and the authorities need never know.

And just when it seemed her day couldn't get any worse, Gemma is fuming when Chesney reveals that he used their wedding money to fund his new ChesBurger enterprise.

Later, Daniel reveals that he’s looking for a new childminder and Michael recommends Gemma, who explains that she’s not a qualified childminder but happy to help.

Michael and Gemma make a deal. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla fires Stephen for lying to Dick Havisham and making out he’s a senior consultant. He feeds Carla a pack of lies, telling her how Gabrielle ripped him off and when he bumped into Dick he was simply trying to save face.

Elsewhere, Christina calls at No.1 but Daisy makes it clear she wants nothing to do with her and heads out. Christina hands Daniel a necklace that belonged to her mother and tells him she’d like Daisy to wear it on her wedding day.

Later, Daniel tells Daisy he’s booked a table at the bistro to cheer her up and she arrives at the bistro dressed to the nines, but is furious to discover that Daniel’s duped her into having dinner with her Mum. Will she agree to have her at the wedding?

Things take a shocking turn when Daisy receives yet another notification from her persistent online admirer but she deletes it and blocks them.

In the factory, Stephen rallies the troops and urges them not to give up until they’ve completed the order. Carla’s begrudgingly impressed by his team spirit and thanks him for all his efforts, agreeing that he can keep his job.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.