‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Max Turner punches David!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Max Turner rounds on David and tries to hit him.

Having found out from Nick about the video nasty, a furious David Platt rounds on Max at No.8, ordering to hand over his phone as he clearly can’t be trusted with it.

A furious Max takes a swing at David and stomps upstairs.

How can David get Max under control? (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Jenny attempts to matchmake between Daisy and Ashley, County’s new player. Daniel watches on, jealousy but will Daisy go along with it?

Later, Daisy calls at the corner shop flat where a sulky Daniel admits he was jealous of her flirting with Ashley and, promising she’ll make it up to him, Daisy leads Daniel into the bedroom.

Daisy plays away... (Image credit: ITV)

Whilst Lily continues to choke on the balcony, Sam watches, frozen to the spot. Will Sam overcome his silence to save Lily or leave her to choke to death? And if he remains static, will anyone else be able to save Lily before it’s too late?

Debbie tells Ray that she knows he paid Colin to create the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden so he’s got until the end of the day to choose between sexual assault or manslaughter, will her plan work?

Also, when Carla moans to Nina about Johnny’s decision to leave her out of his will, Roy suddenly snaps at her.

Toyah and Imran are relieved to find out from Aadi that Kelly is staying at her mum’s, little do they know she is homeless. Meanwhile, when Stu reveals his part in nailing Corey for Seb’s murder, Kelly gives nothing away.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.