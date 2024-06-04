Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley dumps brainwashed Leanne?

Nick Tilsley has an ultimatum for Leanne in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Toyah is horrified to get a delivery of yellow roses to the bisto, explaining their significance she tells Nick Tilsley it had to be Rowan who reported her to the police. A furious Toyah confronts Leanne with the roses and shows her the card. Leanne admits she told Rowan. How will Toyah react?

Later, Nick returns home and spells out to Leanne that either she cuts all ties with Rowan and the Institute or they’re finished. What will she do?



After spending the night together, Glenda ushers Michael out of the back door of the pub. Dee Dee tells George a mediator would save them both money and when Mary repeats the advice to Glenda - Debbie offers to do it.

George and Glenda prepare to mediate. (Image credit: ITV)

At Stu’s birthday drinks, Bobby apologises to Ken for getting Daniel into trouble before noticing Ken is unsteady on his feet. Not feeling too well, Ken heads home. A concerned Bobby knocks on his door but when there’s no reply, he peers through the letterbox and is shocked to see Ken lying at the bottom of the stairs. A shocked Bobby calls an ambulance.

worried (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Glenda bumps into Michael in the ginnel and kissing him on the lips, takes him by the hand and leads him into the Rovers.

Lisa calls at the factory and asks Carla if they can fix a date for her daughter’s work experience. Meanwhile, Paul and Billy attend an appointment with the MND nurse who tells them that as his weakened neck muscles get worse he won't be able to use his stair lift.



Abi refuses to throw in the towel and tells Kevin that they need to find a computer whizz who can trace the troll’s real IP address. Will Max be able to help?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.