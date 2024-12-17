Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley makes an unbelievable discovery!

Nick seeks legal advice from Adam Barlow and Alya Nazir, who tell him to do some digging to prove that Leanne set him and Toyah up. Toyah explains to Leanne that they never meant to hurt her, but how will she react?

When Amy Barlow accuses Nick of sending flirty texts while he was in Tenerife, he looks through some CCTV footage and discovers that Leanne has two phones. Is Nick close to exposing Leanne's lies?

Nick is shocked by what he sees on the CCTV footage. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kit Green suggests that he and Daisy Midgeley go for a walk and Bethany Platt thanks Daisy for looking after her clothes, revealing that she’d like them back now she’s feeling more confident.

When Max Turner gossips to Lily Platt about Leanne and Toyah's fight, she says that it should have been uncle Nick who got whacked as he’s the one to blame.

Ken Barlow is thrilled with Cassie Plummer's Christmas gift. (Image credit: ITV)

Ken Barlow opens his Christmas present from Cassie Plummer and is delighted when he sees that it's an album by his favourite composer. Cassie shares his excitement when he gives her a scarf from Porto.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.