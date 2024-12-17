Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley makes an unbelievable discovery!
Airs Friday 27th December 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Nick seeks legal advice from Adam Barlow and Alya Nazir, who tell him to do some digging to prove that Leanne set him and Toyah up. Toyah explains to Leanne that they never meant to hurt her, but how will she react?
When Amy Barlow accuses Nick of sending flirty texts while he was in Tenerife, he looks through some CCTV footage and discovers that Leanne has two phones. Is Nick close to exposing Leanne's lies?
Meanwhile, Kit Green suggests that he and Daisy Midgeley go for a walk and Bethany Platt thanks Daisy for looking after her clothes, revealing that she’d like them back now she’s feeling more confident.
When Max Turner gossips to Lily Platt about Leanne and Toyah's fight, she says that it should have been uncle Nick who got whacked as he’s the one to blame.
Ken Barlow opens his Christmas present from Cassie Plummer and is delighted when he sees that it's an album by his favourite composer. Cassie shares his excitement when he gives her a scarf from Porto.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Daniel Osbourne - Rob Mallard
- Adam Barlow - Sam Robertson
- Amy Barlow - Elle Mulvaney
- Steve McDonald - Simon Gregson
