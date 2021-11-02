‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Nick Tilsley reads Sam’s eulogy

Sam hands an emotional Nick Tilsley is eulogy in Monday's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the funeral over, the mourners gather in the bistro to say farewell to Natasha. Sam silently hands Nick Tilsley a piece of paper on which he’s written a eulogy to his Mum and as Nick reads out the eulogy, he struggles to contain his emotions.

Sam asks Nick to express his feelings towards his mum. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran and Toyah fervently hope they’re not made to choose between their girls. Kelly returns to the street and approaches Nina in a bid to build bridges, but she makes it clear that she will never forgive her.

Toyah reveals to Kelly that Imran cheated on her and they’re no longer a couple but Kelly urges her to give him a second chance. Toyah reluctantly then explains to Kelly that Elsie might have to move out. Kelly reaches a decision and for Elsie’s sake, tells Lou she wants to live somewhere else.

Although Imran and Toyah are disappointed to learn that she has chosen to leave them, Toyah explains that she is willing to give him a second chance. Meanwhile, Kelly lets herself into her supported living accommodation to find someone has sprayed the word ‘murderer’ on the wall.

Imran and Toyah have an impossible decision to make. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi hands Jack a document and explains that she’d like to adopt him if he’s still happy to have her.

Will Jack agree when Abi says she wants to adopt him? (Image credit: ITV)

James urges Danny to follow his dream and accept the job in London. What will Danny decide? And how will Debbie react?

When Summer tells Daniel how much she’s enjoyed looking after Bertie, he’s clearly pleased and suggests they make a start on her interview prep.

As Summer comes out of Daniel’s flat, she bumps into Aadi. He’s delighted to see her and glancing wistfully back, Summer paints on a smile for him.

Coronation Street continues with a one-hour episode tomorrow at 8pm.

This week Coronation Street airs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. There is no episode on Friday due to football on ITV.