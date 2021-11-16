‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Nina Lucas saves Kelly’s life?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina Lucas saves Kelly from a gang of youths.

As the jeering, drunken gang of teenagers circle a terrified Kelly, Nina approaches the group, remembering the last time she dealt with such a terrible scene. Will Nina stick up for Kelly or leave her in a situation similar to what she had to previously endure?

Nina steps in to help Kelly! (Image credit: ITV)

Abi apologies for her behaviour towards Sam and explains to Kevin how she just desperately wants him to get better. Kevin feels for her and tells her to pack a bag as he’s booked them a honeymoon and they leave in a couple of hours. As their taxi pulls away, Kevin spots Kelly on the doorstep of No.7...

It's all or nothing for Daniel and Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

When Aggie finds out that Michael has agreed to have Glory for the night, again, she’s furious. Grace tells Aggie that if she buys her a comfy sofa, she’ll consider staying in more often. When Bernie reveals how Chesney and Gemma could do with some new furniture, a conniving Grace reckons that she might have some for sale.

Having finished their lunch, George and Eileen pay the bill but as a sneaky Zeedan rings the bill through twice, Ryan appears by his side and points out his error. It’s clear that Zeedan has to covers his frustration. In Victoria Garden, Hashim puts pressure on Zeedan to push more cash through the books and Ryan clocks their heated discussion with interest.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.