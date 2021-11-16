‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Nina Lucas worries about Roy

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina Lucas suspects Roy is going to take his own life!

When Roy asserts that he no longer wants to burden Nina Lucas with his own pain and guilt, she’s troubled.

When Sally suggests they discuss ideas for the Christmas Market, Roy asserts that he won’t be getting involved, before calling at the garage and asking Abi to sell the Woody for him as soon as possible.

When Abi reveals that Roy’s selling the Woody, Nina’s more worried than ever. When she then finds out from Adam that Roy has signed over his entire estate to her with immediate effect, she’s shocked and tells Abi that she’s frightened Roy is going to take his own life.

Later, Roy reveals that he plans to leave Weatherfield for good, tonight!

Abi reveals that Roy’s selling the Woody. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally Webster calls Maria and Mary together for a meeting about the Christmas Market. When Maria reveals that a local councillor has resigned, Mary points out that she and Sally will be locking horns sooner than expected.

Sally Webster has some tough competition. (Image credit: ITV)

Worried for Kelly’s safety, Imran tells Toyah he’s going to track Laura down. Imran dupes Laura into meeting him in the bistro.

Faye starts back at the bistro, but she’s a bag of nerves and drops a tray of food. Faye admits defeat and tells Debbie that she can’t work at the bistro as it brings back such terrible memories.

Nick, Leanne and Sam return from their first session with the psychologist.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.