Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman COLLAPSES!

Paul Foreman isn’t in the mood to celebrate after another fall in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul is overcome with emotion when Billy presents him with an engagement ring for his birthday. But when he turns up at the Bistro for the joint party with Gemma, he is overwhelmed to see so many people there.

Gemma suggests he take Bryn outside for a runaround at the park. When Bryn runs off, Paul tries to go after him but crashes to the ground. Back at the flat, Billy enlists Todd’s help to carry Paul up the stairs when he admits he can’t manage them. He feels utterly humiliated and reluctantly admits it might be time for a stair lift.



Frustrated that he can’t pay his way, Ryan tells Sean and Daisy he is hoping to start making money from his socials. They warn him that the only way to do that is by selling seriously dodgy pics.

Ryan arranges to meet Daisy for a drink but when he discovers that she and Daniel are moving in together he doesn’t turn up. Daisy calls to check up on him at the flat but he assures her he is fine. She’s pleased but as she heads off, Ryan’s façade slips and, struggling with his emotions, he goes onto the O-Vidz website and posts his first video.

He soon receives a message from Liv describing him as awesome and demanding more. Ryan checks his account to see that he has new subscribers and the money is flowing in. Later, he lies to Carla and Peter that he’s now officially an online fitness influencer, he’ll soon be raking it in and able to pay his own way.



Ryan goes where the money is. (Image credit: ITV)

Over breakfast, George makes it clear to Todd that their working relationship is over. Eileen urges him to bury the hatchet with Todd and pay him a decent salary. But instead, he tells Eileen that he needs a replacement and thinks she would be terrific.

George cuts ties with Todd. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.9, Tyrone introduces Cassie to Kevin and Abi but Cassie is furious when he explains that Abi is a recovering drug addict too.



Ronnie tells Debbie that he took her advice and bought the Newton & Ridley shares with the money from the Tavern Mews project. When Dee-Dee offers to help out with the admin and the accounts for their new business, Ed’s delighted whilst Ronnie masks his panic.



Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.