Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman in HORROR crash

Carla ploughs the garage van into Paul Foreman in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Carla checks her diary, she tells Peter she was convinced she had a meeting with Dick Havisham. In the factory, Stephen hands Carla a mug of tea laced with LSD and convinces her that she cancelled the meeting. When Dick calls wondering where she’s got to, Carla heads off to meet him, clearly flustered.

Meanwhile, Peter offers Paul Foreman a spin on his new motorbike and Carla calls at the garage to collect her car, but Abi refuses to hand over her keys. Carla spots the Underworld van and after starting the engine she careers down the street, crashing into Paul astride Peter’s bike! Will he be ok?

David attends a meeting with Max Turner and Kim, his barrister. Kim tells them that Alya has failed to submit a personal victim statement and that could help Max’s case. David, Spider, Gary and Daryan watch as Max is led into court and the Judge hands him a six-month sentence. Outside the courtroom, David hugs Max and assures him he’ll visit as often as he can, but Max asserts that he doesn’t want any visits. In the secure training centre, a group of lads make it clear to Max that they intend to make his life hell.

David watches on as Max is sentenced in court.. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy approaches Paul at the builder’s yard and admits that he still has feelings for him but Paul explains that it’s better if they just remain friends.

As Alya sits down to her birthday dinner with the family, the doorbell rings. She shows Marrium in and Zeedan kisses her.

Amy does her best to convince Mary that Brian deeply regrets upsetting her so she joins Brian in the café and wonders if they can be friends again. Brian tells Amy that he and Mary have made up and he’s invited her round for tea. Amy’s annoyed to realise her plan to get rid of him has well and truly backfired.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.