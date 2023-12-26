Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman in HORROR fall!

Paul Foreman crashes out of his wheelchair in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Paul Foreman takes delivery of his voice talker and he nervously uses the app to play some of his pre-recorded phrases. When Billy reveals the cost of travel insurance is extortionate due to Paul’s condition, Paul insists they forget about the holiday.

In the Rovers, Gemma and David learn of the aborted holiday and decide to cheer him up with some jugs of sangria. After a fun afternoon, David helps a drunk Paul back to the flat but Paul sends him home as Moses is due any minute. With no sign of Moses and bursting for a wee, Paul drags himself to his wheelchair but crashes to the floor. Will he be okay?

Revealing he’s getting his money out of the bistro, Damon tells Ed he can pay him to do the bar renovation before the builder’s yard is sold. Dee-Dee’s alarmed to discover that Ed’s struck a deal with Damon, and urges her dad to stay well away.

Dee-Dee warns Ed to stay away from Damon. (Image credit: ITV)

Roy declares to Cassie he cannot let Abi take the blame for damaging the car. She reluctantly agrees to come clean but as she prepares to confess to Kevin, the words die in her mouth when he offers her a permanent position at the garage.

The Porsche’s owner collects his car but refuses to pay his bill. Kevin takes out his anger on Abi, blaming her again for the scratch. With Roy’s words ringing in her ears, will Cassie come clean?

Tyrone senses Evelyn’s fears as she refuses to accompany him to Terry’s hearing, claiming she has more important things to do. Evelyn hears from Tyrone that Terry pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later.

Over a birthday drink in the bistro, Daniel tells Ken that he and Bethany are getting on well.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.