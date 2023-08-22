Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman makes a HUGE decision

Paul Foreman sees things differently after chatting to Shelly in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul Foreman calls at Shelly’s flat and moans to her about the stairlift, the wheelchair and Billy’s constant interference. But she thinks he should be grateful for Billy’s support. Paul returns home and suggests to Billy that they go out for the day and enjoy themselves whilst they still can.

The pair spend the afternoon at the lake and when Paul suggests they go skinny dipping, Billy finds it hard to refuse. Paul suggests it’s time they booked their wedding and suggests to Billy they have their wedding at the bistro.



Angelique breaks the news that she won’t be renewing the Nippersnapper contract but Stephen tells Carla, Sarah and Michael that he would consider buying the company outright. Tim warns Sarah that Stephen is a liar who claimed he was coercively controlled by Gabrielle, but then tried to pass her off as a business consultant for the factory.

Audrey shows Gail a statement from an equity release company. Discovering that Gail and Audrey knew about Gabrielle’s treatment of Stephen, Sarah decides to give the woman a call.

Later, Audrey shows the equity release letter to Sarah and wonders if it’s got anything to do with the visit she had from an estate agent which Stephen organised.

Will Sarah confront Stephen and put herself in the line of fire?

Gail and Audrey show Sarah the equity release letter. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan receives a message from Guy reminding him about the video and Ryan assures him that it’s work in progress.

When Daisy later calls round with a ring light for him, he posts a message for his O-Vidz followers promising them a personalised video very soon.

Ryan steps up his web cam work. (Image credit: ITV)

Yasmeen tells Stu that Zeedan is planning to take her to Pakistan for her 70th birthday, but she doesn’t like to leave him while he’s so stressed about the situation with Dom and Eliza. But he insists she must go as it’ll be the trip of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, Dom calls at the solicitors and suggests to Stu and Dee-Dee they drop the legal proceedings and come to an agreement. Stu refuses and tells Dom he’ll see him in court.

An excited Ed tells Ronnie about a plot of land for sale with planning permission for six houses and reckons they could make a killing.

Ronnie reluctantly agrees to look at the details, knowing full well that he’s already spent the money. In a bid to buy himself some time, Ronnie suggests to Ed they get a surveyor to take a look at the land before they make any rash decisions.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.