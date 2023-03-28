Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman’s world is shattered

Paul Foreman gets devastating news in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After moving his things into the flower shop flat, Paul Foreman secures a few hours work as a kitchen porter at the Bistro. But his day takes a shocking turn when he attends his appointment with the neurologist who tells him he might be suffering from onset motor neurone disease.

As he heads off for a meal with the family will he tell them the truth? Later, in the flower shop flat, Paul sits in silent tears staring at his withered hand, the reality of what lies ahead hitting him hard.



Abi tells Aaron that she has heard that Amy has changed her story. When Aadi verbally attacks him on the street for raping Amy, Aaron puts him straight saying she has changed her story.

Summer and Aadi call to see Amy but it is clear Summer is not convinced by her U-turn.

Later, when Amy’s phone pings with a picture of Aadi and Aaron clearly enjoying themselves at a gig in town, Summer clocks Amy’s discomfort but doesn’t push it.

Aaron is let off the hook. (Image credit: ITV)

Brian tells Rita that he’s planning a trip to Napoli to stay with his cousin Isabella and wonders if she’d look after the Kabin for him. She refuses and he resolves to ask Mary instead.

Brian tells Mary that he needs her help and she assumes he’d like her to accompany him and confirms that she’d be delighted.

Brian receives an email from Isabella telling him that she’ll visit him in Weatherfield as her flat In Naples is currently under renovation.

Brian's hopes for a trip to Italy are dashed. (Image credit: ITV)

With Miley due to visit, Craig tells Faye he wants to get her a present. Faye tells him that she likes basketball but, mishearing, he buys a baseball bat and mitt.

Craig kicks himself over the mistake and as they play a game of catch he can see she’s not enjoying herself and Faye feels for him.

As Faye says goodbye to Miley and Jackson at the team stop, Craig confesses to her that he feels jealous of Jackson.



In the solicitor's office, Dee-Dee spots the chemistry between Damon and Sarah.

Later, Damon finds Sarah eating alone in the Rovers and reminds her that his sole intention is to get her into bed. How will she react?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.