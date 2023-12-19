Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow's TRAGIC goodbye

Peter Barlow bids a heartbreaking farewell to the cobbles in tonight’s very special Boxing Day episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

This emotional episode will go down in Weatherfield history as it explores the relationship between Weatherfield’s answer to Taylor and Burton - Carla Connor and Peter Barlow.

There won't be a dry eye in the country as the pair look back over their tumultuous courtship over the years and realise that, although they will always love each other, maybe they are better off apart.

As they sit down to their last supper together will these soulmates be able to come to terms with a future without each other?

As Peter heads out of the flat with his holdall ready to leave Weatherfield for good, he is closely followed by Carla. He’s touched and surprised to find the whole family, with the exception of Simon, waiting outside.



Peter exchanges emotional farewells with each of them and promises Ken that he’ll keep in touch. Can he really bring himself to leave Carla and his family behind? Will Carla really let him walk away from her after all these years and what does the future hold for the pair of them as they both embark on a new chapter in their lives?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm on ITV1. You can catch up on all of the Christmas week episodes on ITVX once they have aired on ITV1.