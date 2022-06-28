Coronation Street spoilers: Phill Whittaker has the ex factor!

Phill Whittaker’s ex-wife turns up on the street in Monday night's episode of Coronation Street (8pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Convinced Mimi is faking her injury, Evelyn tells Fiz she thinks she is part of a plan to sabotage the wedding. When Hope’s bridesmaid dress gets covered in wine and Mimi blames Cerberus, Evelyn sees red. As a slanging match ensues, Phill Whittaker is annoyed with Fiz for not giving Mimi the benefit of the doubt over Evelyn.

On the street, they are both stunned when a beautiful woman steps out of a car and introduces herself to Fiz as Camilla, Phill’s ex-wife. Phill is baffled as to why she has turned up but tells Fiz he can't wait to marry her and Camilla is no threat.

Meanwhile, Tyrone battles with his feelings for his ex and spurred on by Kevin he decides he needs to tell Fiz how he feels before it is too late. How will Fiz react?

Phill isn't happy about the new face on the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Audrey is discharged from hospital and Gail’s perturbed when she insists on going straight to the Rovers to celebrate. When Elaine reveals she’s planning on holidaying at the Italian lakes, Gail suggests she picks Stephen’s brain.

Later, Stephen talks to a smitten Elaine about Italy and she hangs on his every word.

Stephen invests time in Elaine. (Image credit: ITV)

Spider reveals to Toyah that he and his fellow activists are planning to occupy the disused Nuttall’s Brewery building as a base for an upcoming protest. Toyah’s keen to get involved but Spider’s wary of her risking arrest while on bail.

Realising there’s still a way she can help, Toyah hatches a plan to get hold of the key from the desk at the Bistro.

Also, Aaron admires a vintage car on the garage forecourt and when Kevin admits he’s struggled to diagnose the fault, Aaron reckons it’s a blown gasket. Kevin’s scathing of the uninvited opinion but he’s forced to eat his words when he’s proved right and Aaron’s thrilled when Kevin offers to train him up as a mechanic.

Aaron tells Summer that his new job means they can afford all the holiday excursions she wants and needn’t go near a beach. Delighted by the reprieve, Summer takes her insulin.

Aaron impresses Kevin. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy informs Steve of a leaky ceiling at No.1 and Steve blames Jacob’s cowboy burglar mate for making a botched job of the roof repairs.

Later, Ed collars Steve and reveals that No.3’s roof is also leaking.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.