Coronation Street spoilers: Rob Donovan killed in shock twist?
Airs on Monday 17 February 2025 at 8.00pm.
Rob Donovan lies unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 17 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
When Bobby reveals his plans to start visiting his Dad again, Carla warns him to tread carefully. When Rob Donovan calls Mandy needing her help, she reveals that she’s been suspended because someone found out about their relationship. Mandy tells Carla that Rob’s taken a turn for the worse, but when Carla demands to speak to a nurse, Mandy turns on her. Is she in danger? Later, Rob lies motionless at the bottom of an office block stairwell. What has happened to Rob?
Having already had a difficult day, David’s day takes another turn for the worse when he receives more bad news from Nick.
Can David pick himself back up or will he make a decision he will later come to regret?
Lou introduces Mick to Gemma and Chesney. After helping carry their furniture to their new house, Chesney and Mick return to find Gemma and Lou having an enjoyable time, until Mick admits to breaking Lou’s dead Nan’s vase causing a massive row. Gemma urges Chesney to speak to Mick but will he be able to get through to him?
Elsewhere, Debbie collects Kevin for his operation and Abi wishes him luck but hides her annoyance at Jack’s failure to show up.
Coronation Street continues on Tuesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
