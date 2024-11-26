Coronation Street spoilers: Rowan Cunliffe is finally sent to prison?

Rowan Cuncliffe looks confident in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 2nd December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In court, tensions are high as Rowan Cuncliff’s barrister cross-examines Amy, Nick and Leanne. When Leanne catches Rowan sharing a smug grin, she loses her temper and the court is adjourned. Has she ruined her chances of taking Rowan down?

Later, Leanne sets her sights on Nick as she insists they have a drink together, but will he agree? She then finds Toyah’s passport and uploads the photo page from her passport onto a website. What is she up to?

When David and Shona go to a meeting with the prison governor, he reveals that Clayton previously issued two visiting orders and someone came to see him. When the governor refuses to tell who the visitor was, David ushers Shona out. But a suspicious Shona confronts him and demands to know if he was Clayton’s visitor.

How will he talk himself out of this?

David panics as Shona is told someone visited Clayton (Image credit: ITV)

Kit flirts with Daisy as he helps her position the fairy on the Christmas tree and suggests they go on a date.

As they head for the Bistro, Daisy is unimpressed as Kit shows no sympathy when Max approaches and blames him for Lauren being in a prison cell on her birthday. Will she cut the date short?

Daisy sees a different side to Kit. (Image credit: ITV)

Chesney’s furious to discover someone has slashed his car tyres. Telling Fiz about the man with the van, he’s convinced he’s the one behind it. Later, he spots the same van again parked outside the house but as he takes a closer look, it speeds away.

Over lunch, Adam admits to Alya that he likes her a lot but when he heads to the bathroom, his phone beeps with a notification from a dating app. Will she confront him?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

