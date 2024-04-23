Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper COLLAPSES in his cell!

Roy Cropper pushes himself to the limit in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



When Roy Cropper calls the cafe hoping to speak to Nina, Shona passes the phone to Carla who hangs up, making out it was a dodgy line before hurrying out.

In his prison cell, Roy has another flashback of Lauren approaching the cafe counter, but notices something odd about her clothes. When a prison officer bangs on the door, a frustrated Roy loses his chain of thought.

In the factory, Bobby tells Carla that he reckons Roy must have kept quiet about the false statement or the police would have come knocking by now.

In the visiting room, Nina explains to the prison officer that she’s waiting for Roy Cropper and as the officer lets himself into Roy’s cell, he finds him collapsed on the floor.



Billy helps Paul dress for his radio interview and assures him he’ll smash it. When a cab arrives to take Paul and Bernie to the interview, it’s obvious the car isn’t big enough for Paul’s wheelchair and he’s left furious as the driver is rude and dismissive.

As Amy conducts her radio interview with Paul, he talks passionately about his MND and society’s lack of regard for disability in general, but gets carried away and swears live on air.

Could this be the end of Amy’s radio presenting career?



In the cab office, an upbeat Steve tells Tim that since he joined the new dating site Abi recommended, he’s had three matches.

In the café, he shows Abi and Kevin a picture of Maggie, a potential date, and as Kevin makes sexist remarks, Abi storms out in a huff.

Later, a delighted Steve tells Tim that Maggie has agreed to meet him for lunch in the Bistro. Is his luck finally changing?

Leanne tells Nick that thanks to Rowan, she’s had a great idea for the bistro and they should do pop-up stalls to broaden their market. At the mention of Rowan, Nick bristles.

Later, he reveals Leanne’s plans to expand the business and asks Toyah if she’d manage the bistro in the meantime but is left disappointed when she turns him down.

Alya calls at the solicitors for a client file to find Adam struggling with the admin. When Adam suggests they pull out of the joint work they’re doing with Fabian’s, Dee-Dee accuses him of being petty, orders him to suck it up and get on with the filing.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.