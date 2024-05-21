Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper murdered in his prison cell?
Airs at 7:30pm on Wednesday 29th May 2024 on ITV1.
Roy Cropper comes face to face with Griff in his prison cell in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Griff is on the warpath and decides to put his evil plan into action, ordering Roscoe to lure Roy Cropper to the prison library. As an oblivious Roy heads off to the library with Roscoe, Griff enters his empty cell. Returning from the library, Roy’s shocked to come face to face with Griff. Will Griff finally get rid of Roy for good and exact his wrongly placed revenge?
When Carla reveals that Bobby’s been arrested for perverting the course of justice, Dee-Dee realises with horror that Roy’s defence is up in smoke. She privately hopes Bobby’s statement will be enough to exonerate him but is it too little too late for poor Roy?
Meanwhile, the police continue to search for Lauren Bolton’s killer.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Carla Connor - Alison King
- Jenny Connor - Sally Ann Matthews
- Maria Connor - Samia Longchambon
- Ryan Connor - Ryan Prescott
- Dev Alahan - Jimmi Harkishan
- Aadi Alahan - Adam Hussain
- Asha Alahan - Tanisha Corey
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.