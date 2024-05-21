Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper murdered in his prison cell?

Roy Cropper comes face to face with Griff in his prison cell in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Griff is on the warpath and decides to put his evil plan into action, ordering Roscoe to lure Roy Cropper to the prison library. As an oblivious Roy heads off to the library with Roscoe, Griff enters his empty cell. Returning from the library, Roy’s shocked to come face to face with Griff. Will Griff finally get rid of Roy for good and exact his wrongly placed revenge?

When Carla reveals that Bobby’s been arrested for perverting the course of justice, Dee-Dee realises with horror that Roy’s defence is up in smoke. She privately hopes Bobby’s statement will be enough to exonerate him but is it too little too late for poor Roy?

Dee-Dee is gutted when Bobby is taken in for questioning. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the police continue to search for Lauren Bolton’s killer.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm