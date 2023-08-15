Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor ATTACKS Carla!

Ryan Connor loses his cool in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ryan Connor receives a message from a man called Guy offering to pay for some private photos. He takes his top off and, carefully hiding his scars, uploads some pictures. But what will he do when Guy offers him £100 for a video of his full body and face?

Later, Ryan reads a derogatory comment online about his scarred body. Carla urges him to ignore it, but clearly fuelled by testosterone, Ryan loses his temper and rages at her as he hurls a glass across the room.

Paul gets into the spirit of Pride and is up for fancy dress but he’s dismayed when his occupational therapist agrees with Billy that it is probably time for a wheelchair.

Paul is angry at Billy and when David reveals that he found Paul knocking back vodka on a bench, Billy blames himself and explains that they had an argument. Billy watches as three drag queens help Paul out of a taxi and carry him into the Rovers. As everyone rallies around him, Paul gets upset that it will be his last ever Pride.

Paul's pride party is tinged with sadness. (Image credit: ITV)

As Todd prepares for his first RestEasy wake, he’s shocked when Troy urges him to cash in on the family’s grief by flogging them a more expensive urn. When George sets off to meet a client about a wake, Mary offers to go with him and take notes. He’s dubious but grateful for her help.

In the Rovers, Todd makes out that he’s enjoying his new job whilst George pretends that Mary’s a natural at undertaking, both of them secretly wishing they still worked together.

At No.8, Lily opens her birthday presents whilst David and Shona congratulate Max on passing his GCSEs.

Lily and Max celebrate. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen calls at the Rovers and invites Jenny to join him at a wine-tasting event later but she is less than pleased when she ends up at Lily’s birthday party. Can Stephen win her round?

In the café, a stressed Carla tells Sarah that they need to find another European distributor.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.