‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Ryan Connor confronts Zeedan!

Ryan Connor demands to know what Zeedan is involved in.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Ryan Connor is torn between Alya and Zeedan...

Ryan Connor approaches Zeedan, demanding to know what Hashim wanted, and later, Zeedan opens his van and the bag of money has disappeared!

Ryan enters No.6 and plonking the bag of money in front of Zeedan, demands to know where he got it. He tells Ryan the whole story and how he has to follow Hashim’s orders or he’ll get another pasting.

Ryan begs him to go to the police, but he refuses, adamant that Alya and Yasmeen mustn’t find out. As the boys argue, Alya demands to know what’s going on. Will they tell her the truth or will Zeedan continue doing Hashim’s dirty work?

Zeedan panics when he can't find the money. (Image credit: ITV)

A loved up Emma and Curtis discuss wedding venues with Debbie. However, Curtis explains that it’ll be a small wedding as he doesn’t get on with his family and his only mates are abroad. Emma realises that he has nobody but her to rely on…

Curtis admits he has nobody but Emma. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel winds Daisy up by suggesting she’s ill-educated but she takes it to heart and flounces out. In the Rovers, James’ teammate Ashley eyes up Daisy across the bar and she decides to join him at his table and demands a drink.

When Jenny reveals that she left Daisy chatting up Ashley in the pub, Daniel masks his jealousy. Will he storm over to the Rovers and cause a scene?

Jenny has bad news for Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

Grace tells Bernie that Ed and Aggie have bought her a sofa but it’s hers for a knockdown price. Kelly tells Gary she needs a present for a friend but when Gary refuses to accept any money for it, she refuses his charity and puts it back.

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.